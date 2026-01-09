Since the Trump regime published its new National Security Strategy, many commentators have theorized that Trump intends to abandon the project of U.S. global hegemony and focus U.S. resources on dominating the Western hemisphere.

Is that interpretation consistent with the Trump regime’s record of boundless aggression?

I explored this question today with Margaret Kimberly.

Margaret is Executive Editor and Senior Columnist of Black Agenda Report and the current host of the Black Agenda Radio podcast.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: