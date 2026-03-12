Today, I spoke with author Indi Samarajiva about the West’s moral and economic decline and the disastrous war on Iran.

After being born in Canada and raised in the United States, Indi decided years ago to move to Sri Lanka.

In our discussion, he explains that life in North America brought him to despair, but that his move to Sri Lanka revived and reinvigorated him despite the economic challenges of living in that country.



In Sri Lanka and internationally, Indi has developed a large following as a talented writer who unapologetically supports resistance groups in West Asia.



Indi and I also discussed the future of BRICS, the role of religious faith in resistance movements, and the possibility of a U.S. or Israeli nuclear strike on Iran.