During the administration of George W. Bush, the U.S. government, with the enthusiastic support of Israel, embarked upon a project to destroy all countries in the Arab and Muslim world that refused to bow to U.S. hegemony.

One by one, the U.S. and its allies destroyed Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Lebanon.

Now, they're seeking to complete the destruction of Palestine and Yemen.

After all the carnage that the U.S. and Israel have inflicted on the Arab world, the 'last man standing' in the region is now Iran.

But the U.S. and Israel confront a major obstacle. That obstacle is their own profound weakness.

Sensing that the U.S. and Israel are their own worst enemies, Iran now appears to be playing for time.

This week, I discussed the state of Western wars of hegemony with Beirut-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf.