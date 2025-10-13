Donald Trump insists that Israel’s war on Gaza has ended, but can Trump and Netanyahu be trusted to stop their wanton murder and dispossession of Palestinians?
On Reason2Resist, I spoke with Dr. Setareh Sadeqi Mohammadi about the next chapter in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.
Dr. Mohammadi is an Assistant Professor at the Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran. She holds a Ph.D. in North American Studies, and her research focuses on U.S.–Iran relations, sanctions, media narratives, and political communication.
Dr. Mohammadi and I also discussed the possibility of another Israeli attack on Iran, the U.N.’s snapback sanctions, and the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
I don't trust either one...Netanyahu or Trump. "Honest brokers" should not come from the very nations that aided and abetted. Palestinians being stabbed in the back...again?
