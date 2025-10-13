REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
2h

I don't trust either one...Netanyahu or Trump. "Honest brokers" should not come from the very nations that aided and abetted. Palestinians being stabbed in the back...again?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
38m

I really wish that people would stop using the phrase, 'White Supremacists'.

There is NO SUCH THING!!!

Not all of these Satanic-demon Globalist Psychopaths, who want to 'RULE THE WORLD', are white!!

Using that phrase is 'divisive' (I hate that Globalists' BUZZ WORD!)

The Psychopaths, who want to DOMINATE the WHOLE WORLD.......should be classified by their VULGAR WEALTH, and NOT by race!!

I'm Injun (Cherokee)......and I do NOT blame 'whitey' for obliterating my People's!

I BLAME THE FILTHY RICH GLOBALISTS!!!

And BLACKS need to STOP BLAMING 'whitey', TOO!!

'White People' did NOT 'destroy' them.......the GLOBALISTS DID!!

The blame also falls on the Globalists' PUPPETS!!!.......which come in ALL of the Races!!

KNOW THY ENEMY!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture