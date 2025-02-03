The Trump administration has ignited a trade war whose consequences could reverberate around the world for years to come.

On Reason2Resist, I spoke with Professor Costas Lapavitsas about the likely effects of Trump's tariffs and the best way for Canada and Mexico to respond to them.

Costas Lapavitsas is professor of economics at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

In Greece’s January 2015 general election, he was elected to Greece’s Parliament as a member of the left-wing Syriza party, which ran on a platform of opposition to austerity. In August 2015, after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras capitulated to the austerity demands of Greece’s troika of creditors, Costas defected to a new party called “Popular Unity”.