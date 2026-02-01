This week, the Guardian's Diplomatic Editor Patrick Wintour co-authored an article on Trump's escalating threats against Iran.



Wintour has deep ties to warmongers in UK Labour. He was educated at Oxford. He is the son of former Evening Standard Editor Charles Vere Wintour. One of Wintour’s grandfathers was a Harvard Law professor and the other was a Major-General in Britain’s genocidal military. Wintour’s sister Anna is the former, notorious Editor of Vogue Magazine.

In short, Wintour is a product of the British elite - and no constituency has caused more human suffering in the past 500 years than the Anglo-American elite.



Given Wintour’s background, it’s unsurprising that his article is a thinly veiled call for another criminal war of aggression on Iran - however, the fact that this charlatan gets away with calling himself a ‘journalist’ is simply too much to bear.

