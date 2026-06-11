Earlier this week, on my final day in Lebanon, I travelled with Rami Yahia and Laith Marouf to the city of Nabatieh, in the south of Lebanon.



Nabatieh lies on the front-line of Israel's genocidal war on the people of south Lebanon.

During the five hours that we spent in Nabatieh, Israel's genocide forces hit the city and the surrounding villages repeatedly with airstrikes and artillery.



We took shelter at a local hospital. While at the hospital, we met with and interviewed emergency workers and Lebanese reporters who have lost colleagues, friends and family members to the crimes of Israel.

These civil defence workers and journalists risk their lives every day to defend the Lebanese people and expose Israel's crimes against them. They are the true heroes of Nabatieh.

Leaving Nabatieh was one of the most harrowing experiences I’ve had as a journalist. We were obliged to travel along a deserted road where Israeli forces have killed and maimed many motorists during the past week. To make matters worse, our vehicle suffered a flat tire on that road as Israeli warplanes and drones could be heard above our heads.

Ultimately, we managed to extract ourselves from the situation with no injuries or loss of life.

This is my full report on our visit to Nabatieh.

