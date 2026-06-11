REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
6h

This is the first time I’ve seen video to this extent anywhere in Lebanon. Your reporting is outstanding, your bravery even more so. I so admire the courage you and your colleagues, especially the medical team staying at the hospital to help those unable to evacuate, demonstrated. That road trip back to Beirut must have been terrifying. To choose to travel through these areas , knowing you could be hit at any time takes a lot of guts. To hear the various people speak of their losses as regular occurrences is heartbreaking. And knowing that the monster Netanyahu has no intention of stopping is so infuriating. Please, all of you, keep safe as you can. Hoping someone has the courage to stop this madman soon.

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St Stephen's avatar
St Stephen
5h

Gutsy. I tips me lid to you. Again. Oh, and a curse on Israel.

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