For decades, Western regimes have claimed to be profoundly concerned for the women of Afghanistan, Iran and other predominantly Muslim countries.

For decades, these same regimes have done everything within their power to shield powerful men from any accountability for their participation in the sexual crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

The truth is, our elected representatives could not care less about the abuse of women and girls. All they care about is their own power, wealth and sadistic gratification.

On Reason2Resist, I speak with Margaret Kimberly, Executive Editor of the Black Agenda Report, about the impunity of Western elites and the urgent need for a people-oriented revolution.