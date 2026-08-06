REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
Aug 7

Just saying: when I was teaching in Abu Dhabi (2010/2011) I was part of a group of divers who crossed into Oman for dives on a regular basis. There are beautiful reefs and caves off the coast of Mussandam.....but: the most astonishing thing was the border crossing. The moment we were on the Omani side, the universe became a more hospitable place. The guards joked with us and smiled....in fact, everyone in Oman seemed to be smiling. Anyone who has spent time in the UAE will be able to understand what a shock to the system it was. And Muscat...is everything Dubai and Abu Dhabi will never be: cultured, with a strong connection to their land and history...

(I only learned about this on the ground, but if you go into the mountains that snuggle up to Yemen, you can still find people who harvest myrrh...as in, one of the three Magi...)

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
Aug 8

Short and to the point...Trump IS a disaster.

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