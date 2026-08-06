Iranian media just revealed the essential terms of the agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz.



The deal, which remains subject to final approval, is an unmitigated disaster for the Trump and Netanyahu regimes and for Washington's Arab vassals.



In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I discuss the harsh new reality confronting Washington with Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm. Mostafa is an Iranian analyst who has taught at the International Relations Faculty of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



I also discuss a new offensive by Yemen's Ansar Allah against Saudi-backed mercenaries in eastern Yemen, the potential for Iraqi retaliation against Saudi Arabia, more Israeli casualties in Lebanon, and a report by NBC on U.S. atrocities in Yemen.