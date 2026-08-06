The Iran-Oman Deal On The Strait of Hormuz Is A Disaster For Trump w/ Mostafa Khoshcheshm
Iranian media just revealed the essential terms of the agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz.
The deal, which remains subject to final approval, is an unmitigated disaster for the Trump and Netanyahu regimes and for Washington's Arab vassals.
In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I discuss the harsh new reality confronting Washington with Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm. Mostafa is an Iranian analyst who has taught at the International Relations Faculty of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
I also discuss a new offensive by Yemen's Ansar Allah against Saudi-backed mercenaries in eastern Yemen, the potential for Iraqi retaliation against Saudi Arabia, more Israeli casualties in Lebanon, and a report by NBC on U.S. atrocities in Yemen.
Just saying: when I was teaching in Abu Dhabi (2010/2011) I was part of a group of divers who crossed into Oman for dives on a regular basis. There are beautiful reefs and caves off the coast of Mussandam.....but: the most astonishing thing was the border crossing. The moment we were on the Omani side, the universe became a more hospitable place. The guards joked with us and smiled....in fact, everyone in Oman seemed to be smiling. Anyone who has spent time in the UAE will be able to understand what a shock to the system it was. And Muscat...is everything Dubai and Abu Dhabi will never be: cultured, with a strong connection to their land and history...
(I only learned about this on the ground, but if you go into the mountains that snuggle up to Yemen, you can still find people who harvest myrrh...as in, one of the three Magi...)
Short and to the point...Trump IS a disaster.