The Iran-U.S. Ceasefire Is Dead - And Trump Killed It.
Our latest on Reason2Resist:
Trump’s “Project Freedom” is a scam.
The scam’s true purpose is to destroy the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S.
Today, the scam achieved its purpose.
Our latest on Reason2Resist:
Trump’s “Project Freedom” is a scam.
The scam’s true purpose is to destroy the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S.
Today, the scam achieved its purpose.
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"Nuclear" Seal # 6 of Revelation 6? I am still in tax season so busy but here is a glimpse: only 5 of the 7 seals of Rev 6 for first 3.5 yrs of 7-yr tribulation are open. I am not a Zionist and have not been to the unholy blood-cursed land of Israel. But prophetically, Yahweh goes by the calendar established in Gen 1:14-19 when He designated the sun, moon, and stars to mark signs, seasons, days, and years. In Gen 2:1-3 the WEEKLY CYCLE was maintained by keeping the Sabbath. POST-FLOOD in Genesis 7-8 notes 30-day months. POST-EXODUS in Exodus 12:2 Moses established the month of PASSOVER (Nisan/Aviv) to remember that the LAMB'S BLOOD applied to their door posts saved them from the Angel of Death that killed every firstborn Egyptian. A prophetic shadow and symbol of how the blood of Jesus saves us from death and hell.
Terry Bennett of Messengers of Shiloh TN was told by God's messenger angel Gabriel (visited Daniel & Mary) that Jesus received the scroll April 8, 2022 Passover Week. Oct 2, 2022, Yom Kippur, non-Zionist Terry saw the opening of Seal #1 white horse with crowned-CORONA pharma rider. Add 3.5 years for mid-trib comes to April 2026 but still 2 seals to go. However! Our Most High God Judge in the Court of Heaven in Daniel 7 is MERCIFUL and JUST - always looking to give life not death - so He is making sure that every "i" is dotted and every "t" is crossed and that every person with an upright heart repents BEFORE He allows Christ to open horrific Seal #6.
#6 COSMIC DISTURBANCES: GREAT earthquake, sky rolls up like a scroll, sun black, moon blood red, mountains and islands move, star fall. All humans try to hide in the rocks & caves from the wrath of the Lamb's vengeance on the murder of his children including CHARLIE KIRK now MARTYRS in SEAL #5 that opened Yom Kippur Oct 2, 2025. Bunkers won't protect the unsealed. Christ followers are sealed by the BLOOD RIGHT OF THE LAMB in Revelation 5:9 like in Exodus.
(Also posted on Larry Johnson, Scott Ritter, Danny Haiphong)
How much longer are we - THE SANE ONES, going to put up with this? Is the White House being turned into a MENTAL INSTITUTION? Waking up when too late?