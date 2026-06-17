REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
8h

Why on Earth even bother paying any attention to what Trump says...every moment it is something else, contradicting what he said the day before....constantly keeping the entire world off balance. I am SICK and TIRED of being emotionally shot from one corner to the other...like a hokey puck.

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
8h

I have done a thousand dreadful things

As willingly as one would kill a fly,

And nothing grieves me heartily indeed

But that I cannot do ten thousand more. Titus Andronicus.

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