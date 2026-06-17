The Iran-U.S. Memorandum Of Understanding Is Already Collapsing
Today - three days after Trump and Iran declared an immediate ceasefire on “all fronts” (including Lebanon) - Israel continues to bomb the country.
Even worse, Trump is now calling upon Syria’s terrorist forces to invade Lebanon and destroy Iran’s key ally, Hezbollah.
In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I explain why the new Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding is on the verge of collapse.
In the second half of my report, I speak with Sarah, a student at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London who is being prosecuted criminally by UK authorities for defending the right of Palestinians to resist their oppressor.
Why on Earth even bother paying any attention to what Trump says...every moment it is something else, contradicting what he said the day before....constantly keeping the entire world off balance. I am SICK and TIRED of being emotionally shot from one corner to the other...like a hokey puck.
I have done a thousand dreadful things
As willingly as one would kill a fly,
And nothing grieves me heartily indeed
But that I cannot do ten thousand more. Titus Andronicus.