Today - three days after Trump and Iran declared an immediate ceasefire on “all fronts” (including Lebanon) - Israel continues to bomb the country.



Even worse, Trump is now calling upon Syria’s terrorist forces to invade Lebanon and destroy Iran’s key ally, Hezbollah.



In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I explain why the new Iran-U.S. Memorandum of Understanding is on the verge of collapse.



In the second half of my report, I speak with Sarah, a student at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London who is being prosecuted criminally by UK authorities for defending the right of Palestinians to resist their oppressor.