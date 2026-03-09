REASON2RESIST

Deb Hawthorn
Thank you, Dimitri. Somehow, we have to bring this reality home to people in the West--the U.S., especially. Iranian culture is so much older, richer, and more sophisticated than anything Westerners have been exposed to that we can barely comprehend it. The impulse to obliterate such a culture is beyond primitive and barbaric.

Moreover, there's no comparison between the dignity, nobility, and generosity of Ayatollah Khameini and the myopic, self-serving demeanor of any and all leaders in the West.

This war is a giant slug-fest that will likely end in the total annihilation of everything.

Ritaritabobita
Will humans ever stop our horrifying destruction of one another? The cynical hatred of these destructive entities is unspeakable.

