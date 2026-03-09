The Iranian Girls Massacred By The Epstein Regime
WARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT
Last week, a trusted source in the Iranian-Canadian community provided to me photographs of some of the girls who died on February 28, when the Epstein regime bombed the Minab Girl’s School in Iran.
My source authorized me to publish the photographs. After some reflection, I’ve decided to do so here, so that my readers can see, if they so choose, some of the children whose lives were stolen from them on that horrible day.
As painful as these images are, it is vitally important that we bear witness to the crimes of the elites who rule us.
Based on video evidence, the New York Times and other media organizations have concluded that the school was destroyed by a U.S. Tomahawk missile.
Thank you, Dimitri. Somehow, we have to bring this reality home to people in the West--the U.S., especially. Iranian culture is so much older, richer, and more sophisticated than anything Westerners have been exposed to that we can barely comprehend it. The impulse to obliterate such a culture is beyond primitive and barbaric.
Moreover, there's no comparison between the dignity, nobility, and generosity of Ayatollah Khameini and the myopic, self-serving demeanor of any and all leaders in the West.
This war is a giant slug-fest that will likely end in the total annihilation of everything.
Will humans ever stop our horrifying destruction of one another? The cynical hatred of these destructive entities is unspeakable.