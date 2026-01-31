Shortly after Israel’s Western-backed genocide began in late 2023, I began warning of the consequences of allowing Western governments to get away with supporting Israel’s war on the Palestinian people.

My warning was simple but stark: if we failed to hold Western leaders accountable for enabling the most brazen genocide in human history, then they would infer that they could get away with anything.

In such circumstances, it was only a matter of time before Western leaders inflicted their depravity upon their own citizens.

That is precisely what we are seeing now - particularly in the United States, where fascist ICE thugs roam the streets of American cities and shoot dead peaceful protesters who attempt to document their brutality.

In other Western countries, including Germany, the U.K., France and Canada, government repression is less savage (for now), but is clearly on the rise.

In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss the ‘Israelization’ of the West with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV.

Our discussion focuses on Roshel, an ostensibly Canadian corporation that sells armoured vehicles to ICE. My research has established that, although Roshel is based in Canada, it is run by Israelis who served in Israel’s genocidal military.

Laith and I also discuss Trump’s looming war of aggression on Iran, the possibility of Israel re-invading Lebanon, the Syrian regime’s assault on Kurdish forces and the status of Trump’s fraudulent ‘peace plan’ for Gaza.