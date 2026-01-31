REASON2RESIST

Jax
13h

It is well documented that Mossad and the CIA have always used social unrest, social chaos and violence against citizens as a tool of control in other nations.

I think because the citizenry has largely turned against Israel and the U.S., causing chaos is their plan. I think we’ll see more state violence, more chaos as time goes on.

Whenever I see any Western state action, I now ask if it benefits Israel. If the answer is “yes,” then Israel likely orchestrated it.

Robert Billyard
12h

This is deeply alarming as it is the second article I have read in as many days. The chain of evidence supporting this notion is overwhelming and compelling . It appears the West is on the road to a very dark age with no saving graces or countervails to intervene.

