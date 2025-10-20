From the outset of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, 22-year old Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed reported fearlessly on Israel’s crimes.

Several months ago, fearing that Israel would target not only him but his family too, Abubaker made the painful decision to leave the Gaza Strip. He’s now pursuing university studies in a European country.

On October 19, 2025, while Abubaker was in Athens, Greece to meet with local Palestinian solidarity activists, I spoke with him about the colleagues he lost and the dangers he faced.

As Abubaker explains, he was one of the first journalists in the Gaza Strip to expose the criminal gangs that looted humanitarian aid and collaborated with Israel. Since the ‘ceasefire’ went into effect, resistance fighters have engaged those gangs in deadly battles.