Yesterday, the International Criminal Court finally issued warrants for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the former Defence Minister whom Netanyahu recently fired.

On the same day, Israeli prosecutors indicted a Netanyahu aide, Eli Feldstein, on a "grave" charge of harming state security.

Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, joined me to discuss these developments.

Max and I also discussed a new scandal engulfing the Israeli military.

This week, in south Lebanon, Zeev Erlich, an "amateur Israeli historian" who lives illegally in the occupied West Bank, was killed by Hezbollah fighters while Erlich was accompanied by the chief of staff of Israel's 'elite' Golani Brigade. The Israeli military claims that Erlich did not have proper authorization to enter south Lebanon, but in fact, Erlich appears to have entered the area on multiple occasions - with the permission of Israel's military - in order to fabricate a narrative that south Lebanon belongs, historically, to Israel.

