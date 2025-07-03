On July 2, Iran’s government announced that it was suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA).

The Iranian announcement followed damning revelations about the IAEA. Those revelations strongly suggest that the IAEA has become little more than a tool of Western hegemony, much like other international organizations (including the International Criminal Court).

On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I examined the destruction of the IAEA's credibility and the grim future of nuclear arms control.