REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Kari Aist's avatar
Kari Aist
2hEdited

Great video today, Dimitri. I could've told you that ACAB means All Cops Are Bastards! We use that all the time here in California. And I loved hearing the various resistance chants/songs, like “El Pueblo Unido Jamás Cera Vencido!” which is so familiar here in the streets when we are protesting. My young grandchildren have learned to sing “Bella Ciao” which I think is pretty damn cool. 😎

I wish we had the numbers here that you were experiencing there. Hurrah for the students and the union workers!

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
3h

Thank you so much for this incredible on the ground report!

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