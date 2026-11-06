Today on Reason2Resist:
Yesterday, I walked for 8 hours among an estimated 350,000 peaceful protesters in Paris, France.
As I explain in my report from the streets of Paris, the media are lying to you about the protests in France.
Today on Reason2Resist:
Yesterday, I walked for 8 hours among an estimated 350,000 peaceful protesters in Paris, France.
As I explain in my report from the streets of Paris, the media are lying to you about the protests in France.
Great video today, Dimitri. I could've told you that ACAB means All Cops Are Bastards! We use that all the time here in California. And I loved hearing the various resistance chants/songs, like “El Pueblo Unido Jamás Cera Vencido!” which is so familiar here in the streets when we are protesting. My young grandchildren have learned to sing “Bella Ciao” which I think is pretty damn cool. 😎
I wish we had the numbers here that you were experiencing there. Hurrah for the students and the union workers!
Thank you so much for this incredible on the ground report!