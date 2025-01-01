Since winning a second term in the White House, Donald Trump has given every indication that he plans to pursue a hyper-aggressive foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere, and especially in Latin America.
Trump threatened to seize the Panama Canal and to impose devastating tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is intensely hostile to the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
To explore what lies ahead for Latin America, I spoke with José Luis Granados Ceja, an analyst based in Mexico City who is co-host of Soberanía: The Mexican Politics Podcast.
According to José Luis, Trump's muscular use of the 'Monroe Doctrine', and his contempt for the sovereignty of neighbouring states, have the potential to unite Latin America's opposition to the Monroe Doctrine.
Good interview Dimitri. Greetings from Brazil.
Trump threats of Tariff’s will do more harm than good to AMERICANS. Canadian dollar is lower than USD so it shouldn’t hurt CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS OR AGRICULTURE. It may even keep CANADIANS from cross border shopping because of the increases to FOOD PRICES,CONSUMER GOODS . Hopefully forcing Canadians to shop in Canada. Since they will have to buy more USD. CANADIANS NEED TO BOYCOTT AMERICAN GOODS and BUY CANADIAN OR ANY OTHER IMPORT GOODS FROM COUNTRIES OTHER THEN AMERICA. Trump and his FASCIST THREATS TO CANADA SHOULD MAKE THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT THINK ABOUT JOINING BRICS. LIKE MEXICO AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES.
The MONROE DOCTRINE IS A MOULDY BROWN PEICE OF PAPER THAT IS NO LONGER NEEDED OR ADHERED TO. Trump is relying on the past when AMERICA was a force. Now in the PRESENT AND FUTURE AMERICA WILL BECOME REDUNDANT and no longer a THREAT TO THE NATIONS OF THE WORLD.