The MOU Is DEAD After Major Escalations In The War On Iran
Within the past 72 hours, the incessant lies and provocations of Trump and his West Asian proxies have killed the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.
The latest escalation? An attack by Saudi warplanes on the international airport in Sana'a, Yemen. That attack appears to have been intended to prevent the landing in Yemen of a civilian airliner from Iran.
Yemen's Ansar Allah responded to the Saudi attack on Sana'a Airport by attacking targets in Saudi Arabia, including the Abha International Airport.
Also, in response to ongoing U.S. attacks on southern Iran, Iranian forces have struck U.S. military bases in Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.
Meanwhile, Trump has declared that the U.S. will charge an extortionate 20% fee to Gulf dictatorships that profit from using the Strait of Hormuz. There's only one problem with Trump's proposal: the U.S. does not control the Strait, nor will it ever do so.
I was extremely suspicious of peace talks initiated by Pakistan re the existing ruling elite in Islamabad! Millionaire army General's are firmly in control, they became so from their long & profitable association with the US military. They were responsible for ousting Imran Khan and installing the present crooked regime. Saudi Arabia showed up analogous to the Wizard of Oz supporting Pakistan in this venture. The Mosque in Islamabad an architectural masterpiece was financed wholly by the Saudi's and they promised the financially challenged government a $3.4 Billion loan if they hosted these talks. IMO they were destined to fail from the get go but as usual someone made a ton of cash from this deceitful ploy!
The perfidy was predictable as f*ck. western imperialism needs to go and take its genocidal squat on Palestinian soil with it for there ever to be peace