REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
7h

I was extremely suspicious of peace talks initiated by Pakistan re the existing ruling elite in Islamabad! Millionaire army General's are firmly in control, they became so from their long & profitable association with the US military. They were responsible for ousting Imran Khan and installing the present crooked regime. Saudi Arabia showed up analogous to the Wizard of Oz supporting Pakistan in this venture. The Mosque in Islamabad an architectural masterpiece was financed wholly by the Saudi's and they promised the financially challenged government a $3.4 Billion loan if they hosted these talks. IMO they were destined to fail from the get go but as usual someone made a ton of cash from this deceitful ploy!

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
7h

The perfidy was predictable as f*ck. western imperialism needs to go and take its genocidal squat on Palestinian soil with it for there ever to be peace

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