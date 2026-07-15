Within the past 72 hours, the incessant lies and provocations of Trump and his West Asian proxies have killed the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.



The latest escalation? An attack by Saudi warplanes on the international airport in Sana'a, Yemen. That attack appears to have been intended to prevent the landing in Yemen of a civilian airliner from Iran.



Yemen's Ansar Allah responded to the Saudi attack on Sana'a Airport by attacking targets in Saudi Arabia, including the Abha International Airport.



Also, in response to ongoing U.S. attacks on southern Iran, Iranian forces have struck U.S. military bases in Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.



Meanwhile, Trump has declared that the U.S. will charge an extortionate 20% fee to Gulf dictatorships that profit from using the Strait of Hormuz. There's only one problem with Trump's proposal: the U.S. does not control the Strait, nor will it ever do so.