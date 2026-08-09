REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
Aug 9

The obvious cause of chaos in the region is the western imperialist uninvited genocidal squat “Israel.”

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
Aug 9

I am not surprised by this development, Pakistan and Turkey are financial basket cases, Turkey has a large well armed military and Pakistan has nukes. Saudi Arabia is flush with cash and supports the USA and Israel along with NATO member Turkey. The majority of the population of Turkey and Pakistan support the Palestinians so an overt support for Israel and the USA could bring about regime changes in both countries. Saudi Arabia for its part is paying for protection, financially compromised countries have little choice from where the money comes. They know that the U.S. is only a shadow of its former self and that bull shit from Trump does not protect them. IMO this will force Iran to develop a nuclear weapon if they haven't already. We should have greater clarity after the solar eclipse on August 12th. We live in interesting times...

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