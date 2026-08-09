On August 7, 2026, in Mecca, the Western-backed autocrats of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye announced the formation of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.



Under their new agreement, the three states say that they’ll treat an attack upon one member as an attack upon all three members.

Some describe this pact as the new 'Sunni NATO'.



The three regimes claim that this pact is not aimed at any particular country, but as I argue in this report, the pact is almost certainly aimed at Iran and not Israel.



I also discuss breaking news about Iran's new demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.