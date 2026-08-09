The New 'Sunni NATO' Is Aimed At Iran
On August 7, 2026, in Mecca, the Western-backed autocrats of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye announced the formation of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.
Under their new agreement, the three states say that they’ll treat an attack upon one member as an attack upon all three members.
Some describe this pact as the new 'Sunni NATO'.
The three regimes claim that this pact is not aimed at any particular country, but as I argue in this report, the pact is almost certainly aimed at Iran and not Israel.
I also discuss breaking news about Iran's new demands for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The obvious cause of chaos in the region is the western imperialist uninvited genocidal squat “Israel.”
I am not surprised by this development, Pakistan and Turkey are financial basket cases, Turkey has a large well armed military and Pakistan has nukes. Saudi Arabia is flush with cash and supports the USA and Israel along with NATO member Turkey. The majority of the population of Turkey and Pakistan support the Palestinians so an overt support for Israel and the USA could bring about regime changes in both countries. Saudi Arabia for its part is paying for protection, financially compromised countries have little choice from where the money comes. They know that the U.S. is only a shadow of its former self and that bull shit from Trump does not protect them. IMO this will force Iran to develop a nuclear weapon if they haven't already. We should have greater clarity after the solar eclipse on August 12th. We live in interesting times...