When he ran for a second Presidential term, Donald Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, but Trump has now been back in the White House for 78 days, and still the Ukraine war rages on.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has given Israel the green light to escalate its war on Palestinians and has re-launched the U.S. Government's brutal war on the people of Yemen.

Trump is also threatening to bomb Iran, and is doing so despite the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that Iran’s leadership is not seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.

In this report, I take a closer look at Trump's so-called 'peace initiative' in Ukraine.

Is Trump really trying to bring that war to a definitive end, or is he simply trying to induce the Russian government to give the U.S. a free hand in West Asia?



