This past weekend, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Turkey, Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Colombia University delivered a widely watched speech about the joint efforts of the CIA and the Netanyahu regime to sow chaos in the Arab and Muslim world.

Following Professor Sachs' appearance at Antalya, I spoke with him about Israel's increasingly extreme aggression and the U.S. government's long-term project of destabilizing all countries in the region that seek to pursue a path that is independent of U.S.-Israeli hegemony.

We also discussed the goals of the Trump administration in its negotiations with Iran, and the administration's broad-based assault on academic freedom at American universities.

