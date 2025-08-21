In early August, U.S. law enforcement arrested a senior Israeli cyber-security official in a child sex predator sting.



The pedophile's name is Tom Alexandrovich. He's 38 years old. Alexandrovich is the head of the Technological Defence Division of the Israel National Cyber Directorate.



Alexandrovich has since been charged with luring a child with a computer for sex acts. Under U.S. law, this is an extremely serious crime.



After being arrested and interrogated by Las Vegas police, however, and before a criminal complaint was filed against him, Alexandrovich posted $10,000 bail and fled the country. He's now in Israel.



The acting U.S. Attorney for Nevada is an Israeli-American - and her social media posts leave no doubt that she is genocidally racist. Her name is Sigal Chatta.



In Reason2Resist's latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I examine the shocking circumstances surrounding Alexandrovich's flight from the United States.



We also discuss Israel's long and sordid history of acting as a 'promised land' for sexual predators.



