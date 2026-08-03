REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
12h

Another really great report!

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
5h

Just saying: Mark Carney continues to label Iran as "the world's greatest exporter of terror." Sometimes that makes me laugh out loud, other times I almost scream...

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