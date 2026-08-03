Late in the evening on August 1, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had called off his latest attacks on Iran to give peace another chance.



Hours before his announcement, numerous U.S. corporate media outlets, including Axios, reported that the Saudi 'crown prince' had called Trump and expressed 'concerns' to him about the consequences of escalating the war on Iran.



In this report, I discuss the real reasons behind Trump's last-minute TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out).

I also discuss the sinister role that Saudi Arabia's vicious dictator is likely to be playing behind the scenes, and Trump’s latest poll numbers (spolier alert: they’re disastrous).