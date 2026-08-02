REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Karen Russell's avatar
Karen Russell
15h

100% with the resistance ✊🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇾🇪

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
14h

Thank-you Dimitri Lascaris for publicly exposing and rebuking Canadian CABINET members for disobeying ICC orders by not forbidding MULTI TIMES WAR CRIMINAL and GENOCIDER PM Netanyahu from flying in our air space. Being a Bluenoser from birth I am furious.

Google: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft, the "Wing of Zion," flew a direct route to Washington, D.C., passing through Greece, Italy, and France, (AVOIDED SPAIN) and crossing over Canadian airspace (Newfoundland and Nova Scotia)

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