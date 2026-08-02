As Trump threatens another wave of attacks on Iran, Western neocons are warning of an American strategic defeat, and the Pentagon says it can no longer defend Israel. Meanwhile, the Resistance continues to strike U.S. military bases.



In addition, Trump's Board of Peace appears to be increasing pressure on Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, but there is no indication that Israel will comply.



In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I explains how the Resistance is closing in on Israel. I also condemns the Canadian government's decision to allow the child-murderer Netanyahu to pass through Canadian airspace on his most recent trip to Washington.