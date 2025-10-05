On October 3, only three days after delivering an ultimatum to the Palestinian resistance, Donald Trump demanded publicly that Israel stop bombing Gaza.

Trump made the demand on Truth Social, where he also declared that Hamas is “ready for a lasting PEACE”.

Initial reports from Gaza suggest that Israel has not stopped bombing the besieged enclave, but Israel’s genocidal military claims that it is now limiting itself to “defensive” operations in Gaza, and it does appear that Israel’s ground forces have stopped advancing into Gaza City.

All of this might lead you to believe that Hamas has accepted the onerous (and illegal) demands set forth in Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

In the latest episode on Reason2Resist, I take a close look at the carefully worded response of the Islamic Resistance to Trump’s so-called ‘peace plan’.

I argue that the leaders of Palestinian resistance groups have accepted only parts of Trump’s plan, and that they have unambiguously rejected other, key elements of it.

I also raise the question of whether Trump is seeking an end to the hostilities in Gaza so that the Trump and Netanyahu regimes can focus on a resumption of their criminal war of aggression on Iran.