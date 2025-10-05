REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
1h

Is this a "Feature or a Flaw?"

Recently, I've been wondering if only Israel and its neighbours, will be "Raptured"????

Perhaps Israel has served its purpose, and can now be discarded?

There are more than enough Jews in the rest of the World to carry on the Tradition. And the US nolonger needs the oil from West Asia......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Remnant's avatar
Ann Remnant
1h

Great analysis, Dimitri.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture