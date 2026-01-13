After U.S. and Israeli officials boasted about the Mossad’s involvement in protests in Iran, millions of Iranians took to the streets peacefully to support the Iranian state and to condemn the West’s project to restore the monarchy.

For the time being, all indications are that that project has failed.

On Reason2Resist, I spoke with Reza Nemdari, a former board member of the Iranian Canadian Congress, about the political realities in Iran and the true objectives of monarchists in the Iranian diaspora.

