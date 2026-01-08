Yesterday, an ICE pig shot dead an unarmed U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.

The victim was a 37-year-old mother of three children who was admired for her compassion.

Despite abundant video evidence that there was no justification for the killing, the fascist Trump regime rushed to defend the killer.

On Reason2Resist, I take a close look at the video evidence and argue that there’s no credible justification for this killing.

I also argue that this atrocity is the latest indication that the U.S. government is descending into outright fascism.