The military, political and economic position of the Saudi dictatorship has become so tenuous that Western corporate media are now asking openly whether Saudi will become a no-go zone for the Western elite.



Meanwhile, reports have emerged that forces of the Yemeni resistance have entered Saudi territory, and Iran's government is taking an increasingly hard line in its 'negotiations' with the Trump regime.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments, as well as recent allegations that the former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, passed sensitive information to China and Iran while she served as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.