REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Kim's avatar
Kim
3d

Thanks for shoveling through the manure for us.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
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I just finished watching the 7 season Amazon Prime series 'Scandal' about what goes on inside the politics of the "good old USA". Everything from fabricating dirt on people that pose a threat to special interests, contract murder's, assassinations and accusations against people charged with egregious events and freeing them from publicity. The main thrust of the show was about the old disco song "Who's Zoomin Who" c/w never ending drinking of expensive wine and scotch. IMO it personifies what you were describing of the goings on in Greece. Thank you Dimitri for another insightful account of events...

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