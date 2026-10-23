The military, political and economic position of the Saudi dictatorship has become so tenuous that Western corporate media are now asking openly whether Saudi will become a no-go zone for the Western elite.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that forces of the Yemeni resistance have entered Saudi territory, and Iran's government is taking an increasingly hard line in its 'negotiations' with the Trump regime.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments, as well as recent allegations that the former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, passed sensitive information to China and Iran while she served as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.
The Saudi Dictator’s Dreams Of Grandeur Are Finished
The military, political and economic position of the Saudi dictatorship has become so tenuous that Western corporate media are now asking openly whether Saudi will become a no-go zone for the Western elite.
Thanks for shoveling through the manure for us.
I just finished watching the 7 season Amazon Prime series 'Scandal' about what goes on inside the politics of the "good old USA". Everything from fabricating dirt on people that pose a threat to special interests, contract murder's, assassinations and accusations against people charged with egregious events and freeing them from publicity. The main thrust of the show was about the old disco song "Who's Zoomin Who" c/w never ending drinking of expensive wine and scotch. IMO it personifies what you were describing of the goings on in Greece. Thank you Dimitri for another insightful account of events...