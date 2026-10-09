Since our last report on the Saudi war on Yemen (October 6), Ansar Allah has responded to Saudi’s ongoing bombardment of the country with a massive escalation.
Ansar Allah’s missiles and drones have struck major Saudi oil facilities around the so-called ‘kingdom’, and have destroyed commercial aircraft at the King Khalid airport in the Saudi capital.
The Saudi dictatorship is now reeling. It has suffered this humiliation at a time when the entire West and its proxies in the region are scrambling to prop Saudi up.
At the same time, Iran’s military has taken its attacks on Hormuz shipping to an unprecedented level.
Predictably, all of this has pushed the price of oil upward, but Trump has resorted to his customary lies to staunch the economic bleeding.
By all indications, Trump will fail.
This X was sent to CanaDa's Leadership on learning of the most deserving recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. Her win is disturbing the Peace on the other side
Ray Joseph Cormier @RayJC_Com · 3h
@GGCanada @MarkJCarney @CanadianPM @PierrePoilievre @yfblanchet @avilewis @ElizabethMay @GregFergus
The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay is an extremely significant development putting The International Community on notice.
It affirms this X sent last December 10 someone in the PMO saw, a month before PM Carney's Davos speech January 20.
@Pontifex @realDonaldTrump @netanyahu @_FriedrichMerz @MarkJCarney
A lesson in cause and effect, for those who believe they are above the law: When a nation’s power operates as piracy with a flag—seizing tankers in international waters, enforcing its unilateral will as global law—it does not merely break treaties.
It breaks the civic covenant at home. It teaches its own people, in a language clearer than any sermon, that law is not principle, but the will of the strongest. That rules are for the weak. That sovereignty is a fiction to be ignored when inconvenient.
Now add the accelerant of a contracting economy: stagnant wages, impossible debt, a generation with no stake in the future.
The lesson learned abroad becomes the survival logic at home.
The result is the volatile cocktail of our generation: the vigilante, the politician defying courts, the citizen who no longer believes the system is legitimate—only that it is rigged.
You cannot break international law abroad and expect domestic law to be revered at home.
The seed of lawlessness, sown by imperial edict, is now sprouting in your own streets. This is not a political forecast. It is a spiritual law, as old as the prophets: “They sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.” (Hosea 8:7).
The aircraft carrier that seized the tanker is the same power that arms the siege of Gaza. The domestic unravelling is the inevitable reflux of that exported violence.
You are building a world on the principle that might makes right. Your own people are now learning the lesson.
What will you build when they have learned it completely?
Monarchies in general should be done away. Parasites of society...