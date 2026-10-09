Since our last report on the Saudi war on Yemen (October 6), Ansar Allah has responded to Saudi’s ongoing bombardment of the country with a massive escalation.

Ansar Allah’s missiles and drones have struck major Saudi oil facilities around the so-called ‘kingdom’, and have destroyed commercial aircraft at the King Khalid airport in the Saudi capital.

The Saudi dictatorship is now reeling. It has suffered this humiliation at a time when the entire West and its proxies in the region are scrambling to prop Saudi up.

At the same time, Iran’s military has taken its attacks on Hormuz shipping to an unprecedented level.

Predictably, all of this has pushed the price of oil upward, but Trump has resorted to his customary lies to staunch the economic bleeding.

By all indications, Trump will fail.