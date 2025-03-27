Since 2017, a former captain in Israel's genocidal army has reached out to me on dozens of occasions, often asking me for face-to-face meetings and probing me on my pro-Palestine activities.



When he first reached out to me in 2017, he took a particular interest in Niki Ashton and the NDP. At one point, he claimed that Jagmeet Singh's victory in the 2017 NDP leadership contest resulted from 'manipulation' by those who oppose Niki's pro-Palestine advocacy.



His name is Ahik Aharony. Is he a spy for Israel?



