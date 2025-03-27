Since 2017, a former captain in Israel's genocidal army has reached out to me on dozens of occasions, often asking me for face-to-face meetings and probing me on my pro-Palestine activities.
When he first reached out to me in 2017, he took a particular interest in Niki Ashton and the NDP. At one point, he claimed that Jagmeet Singh's victory in the 2017 NDP leadership contest resulted from 'manipulation' by those who oppose Niki's pro-Palestine advocacy.
His name is Ahik Aharony. Is he a spy for Israel?
Since 2017, a former captain in Israel's genocidal army has reached out to me on dozens of occasions, often asking me for face-to-face meetings and probing me on my pro-Palestine activities.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Dimitri, please, please, please beware, with this character there is no doubt as to what they're up to, Cym Gomery states it in the first paragraph of his/her post. Simply put, there is no humanity to be found in the Israelis/Zionists, not when they're on a par with, even exceeding, "the ideology of Hitler, British imperialists and colonial states everywhere."
Do not fall for his feigned expressions of sadness, remorse, or regret for those maimed and killed by his compatriots, these are merely a ruse, being a committed Zionist he has not an iota of concern for anyone outside that culture of death. These are ruthless beings (I cannot refer to them as "people").
You are high on their list. Please take the precaution of having your devices swept for the Israeli-developed Pegasus spyware, as well as any others emanating from their laboratories of lethality. Also, if you do not already have one, have a remote starting feature installed in your car.
Please take care.
Nope! Nothing 'innocent' about this Khazarian Satanist!
CLEARLY......he ('they') is STALKING you!
I think that it is a wise choice to get 'all of that' (what you covered in your vid) out, and 'ON THE RECORD'. For if, GOD FORBID, 'something' should happen to you, EVERYONE knows EXACTLY 'where' to look!!