Last week, I reported on a former officer in the Israeli military who now lives in Ottawa. His name is Ahik Aharony.



As I explained in that report, Aharony first contacted me in 2017 and, since then, has messaged me on dozens of occasions. He also requested numerous meetings with me.



At the conclusion of my report, I expressed the view that Aharony is a spy for Israel. I also said that, if Aharony wanted to respond to my allegation, then I would publish his response.



Aharony has now responded. In this new report, I share his response while offering some further observations about Aharony.



