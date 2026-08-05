In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I speak with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestinian TV, about the manufactured migrant crisis in Ceuta.

Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the southern (African) side of the Strait of Gibraltar. Last week, tens of thousands of migrants flooded into the enclave, overwhelming the authorities there.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Moroccan police transporting the migrants to the Moroccan border with Ceuta. In other words, the Moroccan regime appears to have manufactured this crisis.

Why did it do so?

In this interview, Laith and I also discuss Israel’s ongoing genocide in southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese Prime Minister’s hostile attitude toward the Lebanese resistance.