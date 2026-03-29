Today (March 29), I boarded an Iranian civilian vessel in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and toured the Strait of Hormuz for approximately one hour.

I was accompanied by a dozen or so Western and Iranian journalists.



During the tour, I observed and recorded the presence of nearly 100 oil tankers and cargo ships.



By all indications, commercial vessels continue to transit the Strait in significant numbers, but they now do so on terms dictated by the Islamic Republic.