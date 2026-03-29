The Strait Of Hormuz Is Not Closed - But Iran Now Controls It
Today (March 29), I boarded an Iranian civilian vessel in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and toured the Strait of Hormuz for approximately one hour.
I was accompanied by a dozen or so Western and Iranian journalists.
During the tour, I observed and recorded the presence of nearly 100 oil tankers and cargo ships.
By all indications, commercial vessels continue to transit the Strait in significant numbers, but they now do so on terms dictated by the Islamic Republic.
Wow what a beautiful part of the world. No wonder the selfish elite want to take it for themselves. Thank you for this .how else would I get to see this area from Canada.
You were being conned by the boat-owner. All those vessels are coasters. The big tankers are a long way out, barely visible over the horizon. As usual, nobody asks a seaman when talking about ships. I would demand your money back. From a retired deep-sea Captain.