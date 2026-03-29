REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
3h

Wow what a beautiful part of the world. No wonder the selfish elite want to take it for themselves. Thank you for this .how else would I get to see this area from Canada.

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Colin Smith's avatar
Colin Smith
3h

You were being conned by the boat-owner. All those vessels are coasters. The big tankers are a long way out, barely visible over the horizon. As usual, nobody asks a seaman when talking about ships. I would demand your money back. From a retired deep-sea Captain.

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