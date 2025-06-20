REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler's avatar
Doris Wrench Eisler
4h

Israel, the 90 lb weakling, wants to be the bully on the block- with the help of the bullies on the block it wants to chum up with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
8h

This was TRAITOR Trump's plan.....for a LONG time!

That demon WANTED to go after Iran in his 1st Term.

People have SUCH short memories.....they seem to forget, that '5 seconds' after the FAKE 'assassination' attempt, in PA, 'THEY' were BLAMING IRAN!

RIGHT THEN AND THERE......I knew wtf was coming!

If people can FOLLOW ALONG.....there IS a THEME!......

'RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!'

'CHINA! CHINA! CHINA!'

'IRAN! IRAN! IRAN!'

The picture SHOULD be CRYSTAL CLEAR!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture