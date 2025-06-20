I spoke today with Ajamu Baraka about the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

Ajamu is a former U.S. Vice-Presidential candidate for the U.S. Green Party.

He’s also the Chairperson of the Black Alliance for Peace and the Director of the North-South Project for People(s)-Centered Human Rights.

According to Ajamu, Iran’s nuclear program is merely a pretext for the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. The true objective of that war of aggression is to subjugate the Iranian people.

Ajamu also argues that Trump is now beholden to the very ‘globalists’ whom Trump has repeatedly condemned. It is now abundantly clear that Trump is a died-in-the-wool neoliberal, just like his Democratic predecessors in the White House.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here: