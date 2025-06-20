The True Goal Of The US-Israel War On Iran Is To Subjugate The Iranian People w/ Ajamu Baraka
I spoke today with Ajamu Baraka about the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.
Ajamu is a former U.S. Vice-Presidential candidate for the U.S. Green Party.
He’s also the Chairperson of the Black Alliance for Peace and the Director of the North-South Project for People(s)-Centered Human Rights.
According to Ajamu, Iran’s nuclear program is merely a pretext for the U.S.-Israel war on Iran. The true objective of that war of aggression is to subjugate the Iranian people.
Ajamu also argues that Trump is now beholden to the very ‘globalists’ whom Trump has repeatedly condemned. It is now abundantly clear that Trump is a died-in-the-wool neoliberal, just like his Democratic predecessors in the White House.
You can watch and listen to our discussion here:
Israel, the 90 lb weakling, wants to be the bully on the block- with the help of the bullies on the block it wants to chum up with.
This was TRAITOR Trump's plan.....for a LONG time!
That demon WANTED to go after Iran in his 1st Term.
People have SUCH short memories.....they seem to forget, that '5 seconds' after the FAKE 'assassination' attempt, in PA, 'THEY' were BLAMING IRAN!
RIGHT THEN AND THERE......I knew wtf was coming!
If people can FOLLOW ALONG.....there IS a THEME!......
'RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!'
'CHINA! CHINA! CHINA!'
'IRAN! IRAN! IRAN!'
The picture SHOULD be CRYSTAL CLEAR!!