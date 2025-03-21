Share this postREASON2RESISTThe Trump Administration Is Peace-IncapableCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Trump Administration Is Peace-IncapableDimitri LascarisMar 21, 20253Share this postREASON2RESISTThe Trump Administration Is Peace-IncapableCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareTrump's peace initiative in Ukraine is going nowhere fast. Meanwhile, Trump has resumed bombing Yemen and has given Israel the green light to escalate its genocide in Palestine. Is Trump's administration peace-incapable?w/ John Helmer3Share this postREASON2RESISTThe Trump Administration Is Peace-IncapableCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
Thank Heaven for journalists the caliber of John Helmer!