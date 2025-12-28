REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
3m

Oligarch billionaire parasites need wars

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture