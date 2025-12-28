In the past few weeks, the EU and Canada have committed well over US$100 billion in new 'loans' for Ukraine.

What they're not telling you is that these 'loans' will never be repaid.



The real purpose of this latest financing for Ukraine is to keep the military-industrial gravy train rolling for as long as possible.

Eventually, the gravy train will stop. When that happens, Ukraine will be destroyed - and NATO states will pay to clean it up.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that Ukraine is effectively bankrupt and that NATO governments are lying to us about Ukraine's capacity to repay is burgeoning debts.

In effect, NATO is running a massive ponzi scheme.