The Ultimate Objective Of The War On Iran Is Not Regime Change
Yesterday (March 7), I attended a protest in Toronto outside the U.S. consulate. Protesters gathered there to denounce the U.S.-Israel war of aggression on Iran.
Some Iranian-Canadians who are pro-Trump and pro-Israel staged a counter-protest while we were there. I decided to interview them about the bombing of Iran.
In my latest report on Reason2Resist, I share video of my interactions with the counter-protesters and explain why these people are traitors to their country.
I also discuss recent comments from unrepentant war criminal Condoleeza Rice about the true objective of the war on Iran.
It's telling that the guy you first interviewed turned around and asked his handler if he could talk to a journalist before answering. Obviously that little show was a Israeli-partnered gangster operation.
I agree totally that Iran as an independent nation would've died a long time ago had it not been for the Islamic revolution. Let's face the fact that every government is oppressive; government is a violence-based force monopoly that only exists to the extent that it oppresses. Iran would've been a very open and prosperous society to this day even under an Islamic government if not for the unrelenting military, economic, and propaganda warfare directed against it by the global Rothschild-Epstein cabal. The Epstein media has successfully portrayed Iran as a radical-Islamist monolith, and therefore few people in the West today understand that Persia, the core of Iran, isn't even Muslim yet has for thousands of years lived in peace with Islam. Futhermore, if we look back 20, 30, 40 years, one of the primary strategies of the Epstein cabal was to insure that moderate leadership in Iran, that was open and represented Islamic and Persian peoples equally, could not exist. Iran tried repeatedly to have moderate leadership, and every time the intelligence-run covert warfare operations went into high gear to destroy that leadership. This is why Amadinejad, one of those moderates, was assassinated at the beginning of this attack; because they made sure he couldn't come back to help fill the leadership vacuum and bring people together.
Indeed, Rice is among the most wicked war criminals in US history.
WE, THE PEOPLE (no matter the country).....ARE the 'Justice System'.
And We, 100%, have the Right to Try & Convict these demons, all on Our own!
And since these demons have ZERO DEFENSE, for what they have done.....these Trials will take as long as it takes to READ OFF THEIR CRIMES.
We, The People, will then render a GUILTY verdict.....and OFF TO THE GALLOWS, they shall go!
We can start with the demons who love to shoot their mouths off, about the crimes that they have done; those demons who SELF INCRIMINATE......it'll be like an assembly line, in a factory.....
'GUILTY!.....(next)....GUILTY!.....(next)....GUILTY!.....(next).....GUILTY!......and so on.