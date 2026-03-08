Yesterday (March 7), I attended a protest in Toronto outside the U.S. consulate. Protesters gathered there to denounce the U.S.-Israel war of aggression on Iran.

Some Iranian-Canadians who are pro-Trump and pro-Israel staged a counter-protest while we were there. I decided to interview them about the bombing of Iran.

In my latest report on Reason2Resist, I share video of my interactions with the counter-protesters and explain why these people are traitors to their country.

I also discuss recent comments from unrepentant war criminal Condoleeza Rice about the true objective of the war on Iran.