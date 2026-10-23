REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
3d

Compared to most other journals REASON2 RESIST has the most comprehensive and consistent analysis, thank you Dimitri for it. No surprise to me concerning the revelations concerning Jared Kushner as a member of Chabad Lubavitch this is what they do and represent. Why then is Putin & Dmitriev so accommodating to both Kushner & Witkoff, is it because they are all multi-millionaires looking to divide post war spoils and make other deals to enrich themselves???

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
3d

Do Palestine/Palestinians stand a chance???

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