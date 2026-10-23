A new book by American investigative reporter Matthew Cole alleges that Dutch intelligence hacked into Jared Kushner’s iphone and made an astonishing discovery.



Meanwhile, the Yemeni resistance launched more devastating attacks on Saudi-backed mercenaries and the genocidal Saudi entity, and more images have emerged of wrecked US military bases.



I discuss this and more on my way to France, where I’ll cover the protests that have rocked the Macron regime.