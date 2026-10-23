A new book by American investigative reporter Matthew Cole alleges that Dutch intelligence hacked into Jared Kushner’s iphone and made an astonishing discovery.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni resistance launched more devastating attacks on Saudi-backed mercenaries and the genocidal Saudi entity, and more images have emerged of wrecked US military bases.
I discuss this and more on my way to France, where I’ll cover the protests that have rocked the Macron regime.
The Unholy Partnership Between Israel, Kushner, Saudi And The UAE
A new book by American investigative reporter Matthew Cole alleges that Dutch intelligence hacked into Jared Kushner’s iphone and made an astonishing discovery.
Compared to most other journals REASON2 RESIST has the most comprehensive and consistent analysis, thank you Dimitri for it. No surprise to me concerning the revelations concerning Jared Kushner as a member of Chabad Lubavitch this is what they do and represent. Why then is Putin & Dmitriev so accommodating to both Kushner & Witkoff, is it because they are all multi-millionaires looking to divide post war spoils and make other deals to enrich themselves???
Do Palestine/Palestinians stand a chance???