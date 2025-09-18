Two days ago, a highly authoritative UN independent Commission of Inquiry issued a report accusing Israel of genocide.



The Commission’s report adds to a mountain of expert opinion that Israel is committing the crime of crimes.



And yet, nearly two years into this genocide, the United Nations has failed to take meaningful action to stop it.



I spoke with former UN human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber about the tools avalable to the UN to intervene.



Mere days after the genocide began in October 2023, Craig resigned from his long-standing position at the UN in protest over its failure to stop what he described as a “textbook genocide.”



We also discussed Israel’s attack on Qatar and the failure of Arab and Muslim states to hold Israel accountable for the attack.



