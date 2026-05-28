REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
4h

Climbing? I would say 'descending' into hell and leaving us no choice but to climb down with them.

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
16h

Are you at all just a tiny bit concerned? I am!

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