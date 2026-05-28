Yesterday, the Trump regime violated the ‘ceasefire’ - again. It did so by bombing the airport at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Predictably, Iran retaliated. It did so by attacking a U.S. military base in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Israel began bombing Beirut again.

All indications are that Trump and Netanyahu want to resume their attacks on Iran.

Can we finally dispense with the fiction that Trump seeks peace?