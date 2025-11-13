In recent weeks, Western governments have been forced to respond to horrific atrocities in Sudan, but their compassionate rhetoric conceals their true agenda in this devastated country.



In reality, Washington and its Arab proxies - with the complicity of other Western governments - have backed armed groups that are crushing the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and enabling foreign actors - particularly the UAE - to pillage the country.



To expose the reality of Western complicity in the suffering of the Sudanese people, I spoke with Sudanese researcher and activist, Mahder Habtemariam.



Mahder is a doctoral candidate at Syracuse University. She serves as Vice Chairperson of the Global Pan African Movement, North America Delegation, and sits on the International Advisory Board of Pambazuka, a pan-African news outlet that is intent on providing the facts, from a progressive perspective, of what is happening on the ground in Africa.

