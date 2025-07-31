Last week, after months of tough talk from Donald Trump, the Trump administration and the European Commission announced a new ‘trade deal’ between the United States and the European Union.

Within days, however, conflicting accounts emerged about the key terms of the deal.

The Trump administration claims, for example, that the EU will invest $600 billion in the United States, but the European Commission says it lacks the authority to make any such commitment on behalf of European corporations.

So who’s telling the truth?

And if the Trump administration has correctly characterized the trade deal, then just how bad is this deal for Europe?

I explored these questions with Professor Costas Lapavitsas of the University of London. Professor Lapavitsas is an economist who served as a member of the Greek Parliament in 2015, when Greece’s creditors - including the European Commission - wrecked Greece’s economy with austerity.

We also discussed NATO’s recent announcement of a drastic increase in military spending by its member states, as well as the sharp decline in China’s holdings of U.S. treasuries.