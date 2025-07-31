REASON2RESIST

DawnieR
8h

For the life of me.....I cannot comprehend why it is that this whole 'EV DELUSION' is STILL being clung to???

EVs are ANTI-HUMAN.......they are ANTI-LIFE!

Everything connected to 'EVs' is destroying the HEALTH of ALL LIVING THINGS, on this planet, INCLUDING the planet itself!

There is NOT ONE THING.......'ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY'......about an 'EV'!

It's quite the OPPOSITE.......times a MILLION!

We should be BANNING them, not making more of them!

And Germany is not getting in on the EV LIE???

Good for them!.....that will end up in the 'Plus Column'!

