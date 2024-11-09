Mick Wallace is a firebrand politcian from Ireland. He was a Member of the European Parliament from 2019 until the EU elections held in June of this year.

During his time in the EU Parliament, Mick and his Irish colleague Clare Daly earned international renown for their fearless criticism of EU foreign policy.

This week, I spoke with Mick about the EU’s rapid decline and its slavish deference to Washington.

Mick and I also discussed a wide range of foreign policy issues, including Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the Ukraine war and the West’s increasing belligerence toward China.

Share