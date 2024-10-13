On Friday, October 11, I returned to Lebanon for the fourth time since Israel launched its genocidal war on Palestinians in October of last year.

On September 27, Israel caused tensions in West Asia to soar when it assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah. Israel killed Nasrallah by dropping dozens of U.S.-made 'bunker-buster' bombs on a densely populated, residential district of Dahiya, a southern suburb of Beirut. Hundreds of civilians are believed to have been killed in that atrocity.

Since then, Israel has invoked its brutal 'Dahiya doctrine'. The "Dahiya doctrine" is an illegal, Israeli military strategy involving the large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure, or 'domicide'. The doctrine's goal (which invariably fails to materialize) is to pressure governments and resistance groups to submit to Israel's aggression. I returned to Beirut at this time to report on the scale of the destruction and to investigate Israel's systematic attacks on Lebanon's healthcare system. On the day of my return to Beirut, the United Nations reported that, in the past year, Israel has killed more than one hundred medics and civil defence workers in Lebanon. On the prior day, a UN Commission of Inquiry accused Israel of committing the crime against humanity of extermination by Israel's concerted effort to demolish the healthcare system of Gaza.

You can watch and listen to my initial report from war-torn Beirut here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-rnv5EKYLY