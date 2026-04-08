The War On Iran Is A De Facto NATO Operation
My latest on Reason2Resist:
The U.S. military base at Souda Bay, Crete plays a key role in the war on Iran.
The base appears to be building hardened aircraft shelters, suggesting that its command fears drone/missile attacks from Iran.
Is Greece's government endangering the people of Crete by allowing the U.S. to use the base to facilitate its illegal war of aggression?
Crazy times Dimitri. Glad you are safe. God bless you dear brother.
UGLY AMERICA's hegemony...worse than a creeping cancer.