REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Nancy Taylor's avatar
Nancy Taylor
14h

Crazy times Dimitri. Glad you are safe. God bless you dear brother.

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
6h

UGLY AMERICA's hegemony...worse than a creeping cancer.

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