Yesterday (June 17), Israel’s military suffered what Israeli media describe as Israels “hardest day in months” of genocidal warfare in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, at the G7 summit in France, U.S. President Donald Trump issued stunning and often contradictory comments about Israel and his war on Iran.



Trump’s comments at the G7 summit came against the backdrop of the publication of the official version of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic and the Trump regime.



To make sense of it all, I spoke today with geopolitical analyst Patrick Henningsen.

Patrick is the founder 21st Century Wire, the host of Sunday Wire, and a co-host of UK Column News.