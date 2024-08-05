As a catastrophic war in West Asia looms, I spoke this weekend with Lebanon-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf about the causes and consequences of Israel's assassinations of resistance leaders.

Marouf argued that this will be a decisive war over control of West Asia's land and resources.

Marouf also argued that the war in West Asia is spreading to the streets of Western cities, and that there is a serious risk of some Western governments establishing internment camps for Arabs and Muslims - just as they established internment camps for persons of Japanese origin during World War II.

You can watch and listen to our discussion here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3kZSzkO7Y