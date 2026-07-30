The Egyptian regime claims that, within the past 24 hours, a drone of unknown origin struck a US-affiliated LNG tanker that was docked in an Egyptian port.



So far, no resistance group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Yemen's Ansar Allah denies it had anything to do with it.



Did the attack actually happen? If so, was it a false flag? Who stands to gain by drawing Egypt into the war?



In this episode, I examines all those possibilities.



I also discuss efforts to form a 'Sunni NATO', Saudi Arabia's plans for breaking the blockade in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Iran's claim that it just destroyed three F-35s, and a mutiny in the Israeli military.



