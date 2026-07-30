REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Dan's avatar
Dan
2h

Jewish attempts to spread the conflict to Egypt. All the countries in the Greater Israel plan! Watch Turkey will be targeted as well!

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RHEM Ke's avatar
RHEM Ke
3h

To be sincere it's false flag that we use to see everytime they are after something

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