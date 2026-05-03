This week, the US corporate media was forced to acknowledge the scale of the destruction in U.S. military bases in West Asia. CNN reported that the damage in these bases was “unprecedented” and had rendered many of them “unusable”.

Also, new polling revealed that the vast majority of Americans - and a majority of Republicans - blame Trump for painful increases in the price of gas.

Meanwhile, reports of mass Israeli casualties in south Lebanon have become a near-daily occurrence. Israel’s genocidal army seems completely incapable of dealing with Hezbollah’s fibre-optic drones.

In our latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments.

I also discuss Israel’s latest criminal assault on the Global Smud Flotilla. Israel’s piracy occurred in waters near Crete, with the full coordination of the complicit Greek government.

Finally, I respond in this report to some criticisms of my recent commentary on Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney.