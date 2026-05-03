REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Arturo 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈
5hEdited

As long as increase in gas price is more important than 'increase in deaths' to awake to reality, the usa won't be my friend.

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
24m

I burst out, LAUGHING, when I'd seen someone else (Nima) covering that CNN 'report'.

The HYSTERICAL part was the, "CNN INVESTIGATION".

Ummm........WHAT 'INVESTIGATION'???

Wasn't CNN WATCHING, in almost 'REAL TIME', as these vids came out, like the rest of us HUMANS were??

WHAT......'INVESTIGATION'???

All one has to do, is PULL THESE VIDS OFF OF THE INTERNET!

Is THAT what passes as an 'INVESTIGATION', now?

You're WAY late to the 'party', CNN, we all had seen these vids MANY WEEKS ago!

It is now what we call, 'Old News'.

lolololololol

(Ha! lol I had paused the vid, at the beginning of the CNN 'report', and typed the above, before I had heard Dimitri also use the term, 'late to the party'. LOL)

***JUST A REMINDER***

So-called 'Polls' LIE!

ALWAYS have........ALWAYS WILL!

That 55% RepubTard #, is no doubt HIGHER.....

UNLESS, these RepubTards are complete MORONS!

(By the way.....I'm a registered RepubTard, but do NOT belong to any CULT....and am NO LONGER <since the end of his 1st Term> a supporter of TRAITOR Trump!)

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