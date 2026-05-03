Their Bravado Cannot Hide Their Desperation
This week, the US corporate media was forced to acknowledge the scale of the destruction in U.S. military bases in West Asia. CNN reported that the damage in these bases was “unprecedented” and had rendered many of them “unusable”.
Also, new polling revealed that the vast majority of Americans - and a majority of Republicans - blame Trump for painful increases in the price of gas.
Meanwhile, reports of mass Israeli casualties in south Lebanon have become a near-daily occurrence. Israel’s genocidal army seems completely incapable of dealing with Hezbollah’s fibre-optic drones.
In our latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments.
I also discuss Israel’s latest criminal assault on the Global Smud Flotilla. Israel’s piracy occurred in waters near Crete, with the full coordination of the complicit Greek government.
Finally, I respond in this report to some criticisms of my recent commentary on Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney.
As long as increase in gas price is more important than 'increase in deaths' to awake to reality, the usa won't be my friend.
I burst out, LAUGHING, when I'd seen someone else (Nima) covering that CNN 'report'.
The HYSTERICAL part was the, "CNN INVESTIGATION".
Ummm........WHAT 'INVESTIGATION'???
Wasn't CNN WATCHING, in almost 'REAL TIME', as these vids came out, like the rest of us HUMANS were??
WHAT......'INVESTIGATION'???
All one has to do, is PULL THESE VIDS OFF OF THE INTERNET!
Is THAT what passes as an 'INVESTIGATION', now?
You're WAY late to the 'party', CNN, we all had seen these vids MANY WEEKS ago!
It is now what we call, 'Old News'.
lolololololol
(Ha! lol I had paused the vid, at the beginning of the CNN 'report', and typed the above, before I had heard Dimitri also use the term, 'late to the party'. LOL)
***JUST A REMINDER***
So-called 'Polls' LIE!
ALWAYS have........ALWAYS WILL!
That 55% RepubTard #, is no doubt HIGHER.....
UNLESS, these RepubTards are complete MORONS!
(By the way.....I'm a registered RepubTard, but do NOT belong to any CULT....and am NO LONGER <since the end of his 1st Term> a supporter of TRAITOR Trump!)